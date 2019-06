× Is McDonald’s Getting In On The Plant Based Burger Craze?

Plant-based foods are all the rage right now in the food industry and you know it has some ground underneath it when big chain food restaurants like Burger King and Carl’s Jr. are diving into the trend. Steve Grzanich caught up with Jonathan Maze (Executive Editor at Restaurant Business Magazine) to discuss all of the factors that go into adding these new plant-based foods to their menus.