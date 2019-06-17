× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #18: Trauma

Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann: Tonight, we examine the impact of trauma. Journalist Dan Weissman explores the cost of health care and the challenges people face when bills are too high and insurance doesn’t cover enough. Dr. Shaili Jain tells us about her new book, “The Unspeakable Mind : Stories of Trauma and Healing from the Frontlines of PTSD Science” and how PTSD could be hereditary. And Justin tells us about the trauma he experienced while going fishing with his family on Father’s Day weekend.

