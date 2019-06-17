× Eric Zorn: Make your personal playlist NOW

Bill and Wendy welcome the ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn into the studio. Eric talks about how his father’s day went, and the practical uses that musical playlists have for emotional responses and improving the number of details in long-term memory. They also give out song suggestions for listeners who are interested in creating their own playlists.

Click here to read Eric’s article from the Chicago Tribune.

