"Elton Jim" explains why the stinging National Spelling Bee's finale was a T-R-A-V-E-S-T-Y

In this 160th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano reviews the controversial decision made at this year’s National Spelling Bee, which declared EIGHT co-champions rather than continuing the competition until one winner was named. Another example of the unaspiring philosophy of “everyone gets a trophy.”