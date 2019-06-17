Coach Jeremy Colliton: “I’m hoping we draft the best player we can”

Posted 11:02 AM, June 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:36AM, June 17, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton talks to his players during a timeout in the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Chicago. The Hurricanes won 4-3. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show ahead of the NHL Draft.  Coach Colliton shares his insight into the upcoming draft and how he will attack the upcoming Blackhawks season. 

