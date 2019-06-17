Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton talks to his players during a timeout in the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Chicago. The Hurricanes won 4-3. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Coach Jeremy Colliton: “I’m hoping we draft the best player we can”
Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show ahead of the NHL Draft. Coach Colliton shares his insight into the upcoming draft and how he will attack the upcoming Blackhawks season.