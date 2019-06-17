× Blackhawks Crazy: Free Agency & 2019 Draft Preview

On a fresh Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden & Scott King discuss the recent news surrounding the team in trading Dominik Kahun to Pittsbrugh in return for Olli Maatta. Free agency is in full swing with Erik Karlsson re-signing with the San Jose Sharks, who could be on the teams radar? Chris and Scott debate. Later on, Chris and Scott discuss the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup championship, and preview the NHL draft from Vancouver. Who could be the teams selection with the 3rd pick?

