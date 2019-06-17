× Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.17.19: Personal Thoughts

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy discuss Bill Cosby’s latest tweet from jail, O.J. Simpson’s Twitter debut, things parents used to do that would horrify people today, a high school valedictorian’s viral graduation speech, and much more. Plus, Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune talks about the very real relationship between music and memory.

