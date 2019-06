× “Being Mr. Skin” | Steve Cochran Everything Podcast

Mr. Skin became a worldwide phenomenon but it didn’t happen overnight. Steve Cochran sits down with Jim “Mr. Skin” McBride to talk about the journey from a simple idea to one of the most popular sites on the web. They discuss the media empire built by Mr. Skin here in Chicago and nationwide as well as what his life is like away from the screen. His autobiography “Being Mr. Skin,” is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.