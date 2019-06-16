WGN Radio Theatre #395: Father Knows Best, X Minus One & Philo Vance, Detective

(L-R) Carl Amari, Roger Badesch, Lisa Wolf & Curtis Koch

Carl Amari and  Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 15, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Father Knows Best: Missing Furniture” Starring: Robert Young; (01-11-51).  Next, we have: “X Minus One: The Sense of Wonder” Starring: William Quinn; (04-24-56). For our final episode of the night we have: “Philo Vance, Detective: The Merry Murder Case” Starring: Jackson Beck; (07-20-48).

