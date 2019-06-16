× Urban Autism Solutions gets ready for their charity event

It’s a family affair as Urban Autism Solutions founders Mike and Julie Tracy join the conversation over the phone with parents Keith Moore and Natalie West as specials guests inside our Allstate Skyline Studio with host Rick Kogan as they discuss their experience as parents of an autistic child and more.

Urban Autism Solutions is a non-profit organization dedicated to changing outcomes for young adults with autism through an integrated community life that advances social and vocational opportunities.

Be sure to hang out with Urban Autism Solutions at their upcoming event Carrots & Cocktails on the UAS Growing Solutions Farm from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $50. Get you tickets here today!

For more information on UAS visit urbanautismsolutions.com.

Keep the conversation going with Rick Kogan on Twitter! @RickKogan