This is History: Chicago's Elevated Train System 'The L', Chicago's 'Don McNeill's Breakfast Club' Debuts, First Ground Forces in Vietnam, 'Late Night With David Letterman' Ends on NBC

PHOTO: People exit underground station of Chicago's elevated train. DPlierRetailFirst/SS381682420Tupungato

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the 1868 passing of the 8 hour workday, the every first Father’s Day, the debut of Raggedy Ann & Andy, the premier of Don McNeill’s Breakfast Club in Chicago, the introduction of Chicago’s elevated train system, Captain Video & the Video Rangers, the start of the Vietnam War, the last episode of Late Night with David Letterman.

 

