× This is History: Chicago’s Elevated Train System ‘The L’, Chicago’s ‘Don McNeill’s Breakfast Club’ Debuts, First Ground Forces in Vietnam, ‘Late Night With David Letterman’ Ends on NBC

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the 1868 passing of the 8 hour workday, the every first Father’s Day, the debut of Raggedy Ann & Andy, the premier of Don McNeill’s Breakfast Club in Chicago, the introduction of Chicago’s elevated train system, Captain Video & the Video Rangers, the start of the Vietnam War, the last episode of Late Night with David Letterman.