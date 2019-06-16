Steve Iannarone on Chicago’s BBQ Scene, Competitions and Community!

Posted 4:48 PM, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52PM, June 16, 2019

BBQ with Steve

The man behind Team Si 2 & the Chicago BBQ Scene on Facebook joins Dane “On The Road”. Here as Steve shares his online community and ways for people to up their BBQ game by being a part of all the action in the area. Listen as Steve fills us in on some of the great teams coming to the BBQ SmokeDown at Chicagoland Speedway and what he has in the works for attendees to the demos coming up.

To keep up with Steve and get in on all the fun be sure to check out the Chicago BBQ Scene on Facebook!

