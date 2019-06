× Mike Polelle talks all about his book The Mithras Conspiracy

Rick Kogan caps the show with Author Mike Polelle as he gives all the details on his book The Mithras Conspiracy. Mike says his interest in fiction began with Scott Turrow who inspired him to “give it a shot.”

You can grab your copy of The Mithras Conspiracy on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

For more information on Mike visit mjpolelle.com

