IndyCar Star Tony Kanaan Talks Foyt, Fitness, First Car & Family Fun at Road America!

One of IndyCar’s great and most popular drivers Tony Kanaan joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Tony talk about the team at AJ Foyt Enterprises and excitement building for the Rev Group Grand Prix coming up at Road America. Listen as Tony and Dane talk about the ways first responders can enjoy the weekend free and all the family fun going on at the National Park of Speed at Elkhart Lake. Tony talk about fitness, American Ninja Warrior and best places to be in Brazil. Hear about Tony’s first car and keep up with him and the whole team and series at www.indycar.com.