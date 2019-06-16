Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, right, celebrates with third base coach Nick Capra after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Chicago, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Highlights: Yankees 10 – White Sox 3 – 6/16/19
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, right, celebrates with third base coach Nick Capra after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Chicago, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees – June 16, 2019