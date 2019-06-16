× Former Chicago Tribune and Better Government Association Editor Bob Sector talks local and national politics

Former Chicago Tribune and Better Government Association Editor Bob Sector caps the show on The Sunday Spin with host Rick Pearson by giving his input on Gov. Pritzker and other state and national politics. According to Sector, though the Republican party within the state will have to fend for themselves for money it is not too different from former Governor Rauner’s previous term. Sector also discusses democrats on national scale and their belief in evolving as the time and social climate does the same.

Listen to the full interview here:

