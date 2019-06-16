× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | June 16, 2019 | The Father’s Day Show!

Dean starts things off by chatting with Dave Schwan’s dad, Paul, and Andy Masur’s dad, Steve; each sharing embarrassing stories about their sons. Then, we check in with WGN’s Larry Potash to talk about his new show, Backstory with Larry Potash. David Zak, Executive Director of Pride Films and Plays at the Pride Arts Center, talks to Dean about Pride Month celebrations and the latest theater offerings. Pamella Powell, a Chicago-based film critic with FF2 Media, joins Dean to discuss her incredibly unique ancestry experience with 23 and Me. Finally, Dean shares his red-carpet interview of Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau, while Jon was in Chicago receiving the 2019 Gene Siskel Film Center Renaissance Award.