David Hammond Takes the Road Trip to Tupelo for Elvis Fest

New City dining & drinking editor and globetrotter, David Hammond, joins Dane “On The Road” to share the recent trip to Tupelo to see the King in quantity. Hear as David and Dane talk about the Elvis tribute phenomenon, who is involved and what people experience when they attend. From contests to tours to traditions… the moves and music of the king are alive and well and truly celebrated in Tupelo. For more information and to see it for yourself check out www.tupeloelvisfestival.com.