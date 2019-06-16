× Dave & Josh Plier’s Father’s Day Full Show 2019: Rich ‘Svengoolie’ Koz, Architecture in the Windy City, America’s Top TV Dads, History of Chicago’s Elevated Train

The tradition continues as Dave Plier’s son, Josh, joins him for his annual Father’s Day show to talk about America’s Top TV Dads with listeners, Roger Badesch and Curtis Koch; a celebration of Rich Koz as he celebrates 40 years as ‘Svengoolie’; author Tom Miller about the amazing architecture of Chicago with his new book ’Seeking Chicago’, ‘This is History’ with Dave Schwan and more!