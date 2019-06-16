Clear All Air Lanes for the Big Broadcast! June 16, 1979: Celebrating 40 Years of Rich Koz as ‘Svengoolie’

Posted 4:47 AM, June 16, 2019, by

PHOTO: WGN Radio’s Dave Plier, Rich Koz as ‘Svengoolie’, ME TV’s Jim Roche. Courtesy of Jim Roche/Josh Plier

Chicago’s own Rich Koz celebrates 40 Years since he stepped into the role of Svengoolie… it all happened on June 16, 1979! Dave Plier, Rich Koz, Josh Plier and Executive Producer Jim Roche talked about Rich’s beginnings in television, ‘Son of Svengoolie’, his favorite monstrous films, history of his set and the return of ‘The Three Stooges’ to ME TV.  For more information visit Svengoolie.com.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.