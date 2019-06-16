× Clear All Air Lanes for the Big Broadcast! June 16, 1979: Celebrating 40 Years of Rich Koz as ‘Svengoolie’

Chicago’s own Rich Koz celebrates 40 Years since he stepped into the role of Svengoolie… it all happened on June 16, 1979! Dave Plier, Rich Koz, Josh Plier and Executive Producer Jim Roche talked about Rich’s beginnings in television, ‘Son of Svengoolie’, his favorite monstrous films, history of his set and the return of ‘The Three Stooges’ to ME TV. For more information visit Svengoolie.com.