× Chicago Tribune Reporter John Byrne says City Council and Mayor Lightfoot will take some getting used to.

Chicago Tribune City Hall Reporter John Byrne joins the conversation on The Sunday Spin with Host Rick Pearson in our Allstate Skyline Studio as he discusses Mayor Lightfoot and City Council. According to Bryne, the relationship between the new mayor and City Council is evolving and will take some time for both parties to get used to.

Listen to the full interview here:

