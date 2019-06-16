× CEO of Illinois Collaboration on Youth talks DCFS, state-wide help for children in need and more

CEO of Illinois Collaboration on Youth Andrea Durbin joins the conversation as she discusses child services with host Rick Pearson. According to Durbin, the child welfare system is in a systematic crisis and removing a child from any home is traumatic. In recent years, calls to the DCFS has rose 20 percent not including intake which also rose 80 percent due to state unpreparedness and prevention programs failing at massive rates, but there is an upside.

Durbin says the goal is to keep the family together that is why other programs that focus on keeping family intact with some support and the state General Assembly has agreed to dedicate $100 million to new resources such as hiring more case workers, investigators and more.

For parents looking for help there are nearby community organizations that can help at icoyouth.org.

If you suspect child neglect or abuse in a home please call 1-800-25ABUSE.

