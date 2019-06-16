× Brian Noonan Show 6/16/19: Social media anxiety, animal welfare, and live Irish music

In this jam-packed Father’s Day episode, Brian’s daughter joins him in-studio along with several special guests. Learn about how to protect your mental health from social media and how you can get involved with a new campaign to help dogs in need. Then: hear live Irish music in-studio!



Brian opens the show with a fun Father’s Day conversation with his daughter Molly, who is visiting the studio from out of town, and with fellow father Roger Badesch.

Mental health professional Jelena Kecmanovic joins Brian by phone to discuss ways you can protect your mental health from social media. She discusses research into the connection between social media use and things like depression and anxiety, and offers some solutions for how to stay happy and healthy in our connected world. You can learn more about Dr. Kecmanovic on her website.

One Tail at a Time Executive Director Heather Owen then calls in to discuss an unprecedented capital campaign, One Tail at a Time Cooperative, to help save Chicago’s most vulnerable dogs with innovative solutions to make Chicago a no-kill city. These creative approaches will not only save Chicago’s dogs, but will assist low-income families in keeping their pets safe and healthy, and will provide transitional housing opportunities for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Students from The Shepherd’s School of Irish Music then join Brian in-studio for a live performance. Their 1st place win at the Midwest Fleadh in April qualified them to perform at the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in August in Drogheda, Ireland, and now the students are gearing up for their upcoming fundraiser concert on June 27 at Chief O’Neill’s (3471 N. Elston Avenue, Chicago).