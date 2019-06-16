× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan Full Show 06/16/19

Tonight on After Hours:

Musician Libby York prepares for her upcoming show Libby Work Trio at the Winter Jazz Club this Tuesday, June 18. Libby Work Trio includes Libby York on vocals, pianist Steve Million, and Larry Kohut on bass. The jazz show is a tribute to late singers June Christy, Frank D’Rone and Rosemary Clooney.

According to Libby, it was when she first began her career in Manhattan when she knew she never wanted to stop, but she fell in love with the music from June Christy and Frank D’Rone well before then. Who could’ve guessed she would later sing along D’Rone later in her own career?

For more information on the show and tickets go to wintersjazzclub.com.

Keep up with Libby York and her upcoming shows by visiting her website libbyyork.com.

Then, it’s a family affair as Urban Autism Solutions founders Mike and Julie Tracy join the conversations over the phone with parents Keith Moore and Natalie West as specials guests inside our Allstate Skyline Studio.

Urban Autism Solutions is a non-profit organization dedicated to changing outcomes for young adults with autism through an integrated community life that advances social and vocational opportunities.

Be sure to hang out with Urban Autism Solutions at their upcoming event Carrots & Cocktails on the UAS Growing Solutions Farm from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $50. Get you tickets here today!

For more information on UAS visit urbanautismsolutions.com.

Rick Kogan caps the show with Author Mike Polette as he gives all the details on his book The Mithras Conspiracy. Mike says his interest in fiction began with Scott Turrow who inspired him to “give it a shot.”

You can grab your copy of The Mithras Conspiracy on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Listen to the full show here:

Keep the conversation going with Rick on Twitter! @RickKogan