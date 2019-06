× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/15/19: Steven Strahler, Socka Suppiah

Amy Guth discusses business news of the week, including a tuition tax-credit program that Governor Pritzker promised to get rid of, a lawsuit in the wake of a fire that destroyed many musical treasures, and a weird new product from Kraft. Plus, a conversation with Socka Suppiah, co-founder and COO of Saggezza, a Chicago-based company that does tech consulting around the world.