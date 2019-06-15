× White Sox Weekly 06/15/19: Eloy Jimenez’s Big Week, Evan Marshall Talks Coming Back From Concussion and more…

On this week’s edition of White Sox Weekly, Mark Carman shares interviews with Eloy Jimenez, Yolmer Sanchez, and Evan Marshall. Also in the program, Mark sits down with Darrin Jackson to discuss the teams efforts to get above .500, Eloy Jimenez’s big week, and more.