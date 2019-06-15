PHOTO: Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez poses with his home-run ball from his first homer at the ballpark, after the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Chicago. The White Sox won 7-5. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
White Sox Weekly 06/15/19: Eloy Jimenez’s Big Week, Evan Marshall Talks Coming Back From Concussion and more…
On this week’s edition of White Sox Weekly, Mark Carman shares interviews with Eloy Jimenez, Yolmer Sanchez, and Evan Marshall. Also in the program, Mark sits down with Darrin Jackson to discuss the teams efforts to get above .500, Eloy Jimenez’s big week, and more.