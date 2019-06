× T-R-A-V-E-S-T-Y: Jim Turano Spells Out Where The National Spelling Bee Went Wrong This Year

Elton Jim Turano had an issue with this years Spelling Bee. There were 8 co-winners in this years Bee. Is it fair to just give out trophies to everyone? Or should Scripts have continued it until a single winner was announced? Jim explains why this year they got it wrong, and possible comparisons to other sports as to why it makes sense to have continued the Bee.