× Pinch Hitters 06/15/19: Jim Turano Fills In For Matt Bubala

“Elton Jim” Turano sits in for Matt Bubala in this full show podcast.

Have you seen “Bohemian Rhapsody” or “Rocketman” yet? Elton Jim gives a quick review of the show and then takes your phone calls on what band or artist you’d like to see a Biopic made of. Suggestions include Nirvana, Ozzie Osborn, The Beatles, The Eagles, and more.

Later Jim talks about the T-R-A-V-E-S-T-Y that was this years National Spelling Bee, and the fact that there were 8 co-winners this year.

Finally Jim discusses a recent trip to Amsterdam where on his flight there, he encountered an annoying passenger.