Pete McMurray 06.14.19 Full Show | Psychic, BBQ, Records & Things People Don't Do Anymore.

Another fun night with Pete McMurray, filling in for Patti Vasquez.

Psychic, Denise Guzzardo does a live read on air and tells us why a full moon drives us crazy.

What better way to start your weekend than with some southern style BBQ? Bill Clair, Chef at Southern Cut BBQ joins in studio to share his secret to making the best BBQ ribs on your grill. Be sure to stop by Southern Cut BBQ, located at 198 E Delaware Pl, Chicago, IL.

Plus, Tony Assimos, owner of Tone Deaf Records, talks about why he decided to take the plunge and open a record store shop, with over 12,000 records to choose from.

When was the last time you used a phone book? or sent a letter? Find out 20 things people don’t do anymore…

