Highlights: Yankees 8 – White Sox 4 – 6/15/19

Posted 11:55 PM, June 15, 2019, by

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria, right, is ejected by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Chicago, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees – June 15, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.