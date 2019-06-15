Black Culture Week | Week of Events Designed to Support Black Businesses in Celebration of Juneteeth
Black Culture Week is a time for the world to gather in unison to celebrate and commemorate Black Culture. It is also a time for people everywhere to intentionally collaborate and create new contributions to the culture.
From June 15th to June 23rd, ALL people, communities, corporations, organizations, and otherwise are invited to either producer participate in some type of program dedicated to Black Culture. For a schedule of events go to http://blackcultureweek.com
Click here to listen to an interview with the Black Culture Week Curator, TJ Crawford:
Bantu Festival 2019 “Bringing Cultures Together”