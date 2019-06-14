× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/14/19: Shifting Interview Requirements, Farmers Markets & The Money Behind Beyond Meat

Hiring the right employee for a company can be difficult, but for potential employees with autism, just getting through the interview can be one of the biggest struggles. Steve Bertrand kicked off the Friday show with Andrea Hanis by discussing a Chicago Tribune article diving into the tech scene where traditional interview requirements aren’t as important – allowing autistic applicants to thrive. Melissa Flynn is checking in to see how the struggling agriculture industry is impacting the farmers markets, Andrea Densham is explaining how our river pollution is traveling all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, and Dalton Barker is looking at the money that make alternative meat so popular among consumers.