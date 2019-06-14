Video: Weekend Warning – for Father’s Day Weekend

It’s Father’s Day Weekend. So, whether you’re a dad, celebrating with a dad, or just enjoying a mid-June weekend, there are many events going on. And, as Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid traffic delays as you plan your drive.

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

  • Shows each night
  • Friday: RSMI Jazz Grandstand/Buddy Guy
  • Saturday: Lincoln Trio/Rick Springfield and Richard Marx
  • Sunday: Ko-Thi Dance Company/Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey
  • Tickets vary
  • https://www.ravinia.org/calendar

Taste of Randolph

  • Fri: 5-10 Sat: 12-10 Sun: 12-10
  • brightest names in Chicago dining, featuring over 16 restaurants exemplary for delectable menus and irresistibly unique flavors. StarEvents has curated a list of the nation’s hottest up-and-coming bands and musicians, as well as the biggest names in Chicago house music, performing on two stages and a DJ stage, to entertain guests on their culinary adventure.
  • Entrance to the festival is a suggested $10 donation. Taste of Randolph benefits the West Loop Community Organization, which has been advocating for the West Loop neighborhood since 1991, supporting local businesses and economic development.
  • https://www.starevents.com/event/taste-of-randolph/

Festa Pasta Vino

Ribfest Chicago

  • Fri 5-10 Sat 12-10 Sun 12-10
  • Lincoln Ave from Irving Park to Berteau
  • Suggested donation at the gate
  • Live music, entertainment, food
  • https://www.ribfest-chicago.com/

Elgin Ribfest

Woodridge Jubilee

  • Wed-Sun
  • Fri 6-10:30 Sat 8-11 Sun 12-5
  • Carnival rides, live music and a variety of food…summer doesn’t get any better than that! You’ll find that and much more at the 36th Annual Woodridge Jubilee, which is held at the corner of Woodridge and Center Drives and organized by the Woodridge Park District and Village of Woodridge
  • https://www.woodridgeparks.org/Jubilee.htm

White Sox vs Yankees\

  • Fri 7:10 Sat 6:10 Sun 1:10

FRIDAY

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Download the Traffix Chicago app

Latinxt

  • At Navy Pier
  • Fri 5:30-11:30 Sat 2-11:30
  • Free
  • celebration of Latin music, featuring local, national and international artists who are exploring new ways of connecting traditional Latin music with modern sounds.
  • https://navypier.org/event/latinxt-2019/

Craft Brews at the Zoo

Villa Park SummerFest

Scottish Festival

  • (Aye-Tasca)
  • Fri 1-10 Sat 8am -10pm
  • $10-160 tickets
  • The Scottish Festival & Highland Games features an extravaganza of activities and attractions - from the Caber Toss to Highland Dancing to the Dogs of Scotland. This family-friendly event is a chance to explore Scottish culture without buying a plane ticket. Plus, all proceeds benefit the Society, the oldest not-for-profit in Illinois.
  • http://www.scottishfestivalchicago.org/

Taste of DesPlaines

  • https://www.desplaines.org/community/citydept/media/taste_of_des_plaines.htm
  • Ellinwood Street, Between River Road and Lee Street
  • Fri 5-11 Sat 12-11
  • We’ll have a lineup of groovy music, including tributes to Woodstock performers. The entire lineup will be announced soon. You’ll have a chance to grab some far out eats offered up by our local restaurants and enjoy some cold brews.
  • This year we’ll feature some outta sight activities, including expanded family activities on Friday evening and a psychedelic Ferris Wheel on both days of the event. So all you flower children grab your shades & tie dyed shirts, and join us for a fab time!

Old Canal Days

Dead and Co

SATURDAY

Chicago book and paper fair

Chicago Taco and Tequila fest

Puerto Rican Festival/ peoples parade

Uncork Illinois

PIQNIQ

Solstice Hop and Vine fest

The Color Run Love tour

Breast Cancer Walk for life 2019?

  • 8 am
  • $60 registration
  • Mandrake Park

Miles for Migraine Chicago

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Custer Fair

  • 10-9
  • Main st and Chicago Ave
  • Over 30 food vendors
  • Three entertainment stages
  • Eiden park on washington ave
  • artists, craftspeople, antique dealers, restauranteurs, entertainers and the business community get together with 120,000 attendees for this award-winning Northshore tradition.
  • http://www.custerfair.com/

Brickworld Chicago

  • $14 general admission
  • Sat 10-4 Sun 10-3
  • Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois
  • Enjoy interactive activities, such as the LEGO and DUPLO play brick areas, seek and finds, fighting robots, etc. Buy your favorite LEGO sets, minifigures, and LEGO accessories from various vendors
  • https://brickworld.com/brickworld-chicago/

Rose Fest

  • Saturday 3pm
  • $22.20
  • Join us for an afternoon of rosé wine tasting! We'll kick off the summer by enjoying more than 40 different rosés out in the Yorktown Center Courtyard! Enjoy a special appearance from the Smoke Daddy Food Truck and $10 off one rosé bottle purchase!
  • Lombard
  • https://rewards.4srg.com/event/rosefest

SUNDAY

Fathers Day BBQ

Lyons Craft and Car show

