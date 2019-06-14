Video: Weekend Warning – for Father’s Day Weekend

It’s Father’s Day Weekend. So, whether you’re a dad, celebrating with a dad, or just enjoying a mid-June weekend, there are many events going on. And, as Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid traffic delays as you plan your drive.

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

Shows each night

Friday: RSMI Jazz Grandstand/Buddy Guy

Saturday: Lincoln Trio/Rick Springfield and Richard Marx

Sunday: Ko-Thi Dance Company/Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey

Tickets vary

https://www.ravinia.org/calendar

Taste of Randolph

Fri: 5-10 Sat: 12-10 Sun: 12-10

brightest names in Chicago dining, featuring over 16 restaurants exemplary for delectable menus and irresistibly unique flavors. StarEvents has curated a list of the nation’s hottest up-and-coming bands and musicians, as well as the biggest names in Chicago house music, performing on two stages and a DJ stage, to entertain guests on their culinary adventure.

Entrance to the festival is a suggested $10 donation. Taste of Randolph benefits the West Loop Community Organization, which has been advocating for the West Loop neighborhood since 1991, supporting local businesses and economic development.

https://www.starevents.com/event/taste-of-randolph/

Festa Pasta Vino

Oakley Ave

Fri 5-11 Sat 12-11 Sun 12-9

Live music, lots of food

http://www.arcadalive.com/onesti-festivals/

Ribfest Chicago

Fri 5-10 Sat 12-10 Sun 12-10

Lincoln Ave from Irving Park to Berteau

Suggested donation at the gate

Live music, entertainment, food

https://www.ribfest-chicago.com/

Elgin Ribfest

Fri 5-11 Sat 11-11 Sun 11-7

S Grove/festival park

$5 admission (sunday free)

Food, music, drinks, arts and crafts

http://elginribfest.com/infomap.html

Woodridge Jubilee

Wed-Sun

Fri 6-10:30 Sat 8-11 Sun 12-5

Carnival rides, live music and a variety of food…summer doesn’t get any better than that! You’ll find that and much more at the 36th Annual Woodridge Jubilee, which is held at the corner of Woodridge and Center Drives and organized by the Woodridge Park District and Village of Woodridge

https://www.woodridgeparks.org/Jubilee.htm

White Sox vs Yankees\

Fri 7:10 Sat 6:10 Sun 1:10

FRIDAY

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Latinxt

At Navy Pier

Fri 5:30-11:30 Sat 2-11:30

Free

celebration of Latin music, featuring local, national and international artists who are exploring new ways of connecting traditional Latin music with modern sounds.

https://navypier.org/event/latinxt-2019/

Craft Brews at the Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo

Fri/Sat 6:30-10:30

More than 150 craft beers

Food, live music, lawn games

Tickets $49

https://www.lpzoo.org/craft-brews

Villa Park SummerFest

Fr 6-11 Sat 11-10:30

Ardmore business district at ardmore and park blvd

Food, beer, bands, car show, bags tourney

http://www.invillapark.com/777/Summerfest

Scottish Festival

(Aye-Tasca)

Fri 1-10 Sat 8am -10pm

$10-160 tickets

The Scottish Festival & Highland Games features an extravaganza of activities and attractions - from the Caber Toss to Highland Dancing to the Dogs of Scotland. This family-friendly event is a chance to explore Scottish culture without buying a plane ticket. Plus, all proceeds benefit the Society, the oldest not-for-profit in Illinois.

http://www.scottishfestivalchicago.org/

Taste of DesPlaines

https://www.desplaines.org/community/citydept/media/taste_of_des_plaines.htm

Ellinwood Street, Between River Road and Lee Street

Fri 5-11 Sat 12-11

We’ll have a lineup of groovy music, including tributes to Woodstock performers. The entire lineup will be announced soon. You’ll have a chance to grab some far out eats offered up by our local restaurants and enjoy some cold brews.

This year we’ll feature some outta sight activities, including expanded family activities on Friday evening and a psychedelic Ferris Wheel on both days of the event. So all you flower children grab your shades & tie dyed shirts, and join us for a fab time!

Old Canal Days

thur-Sun

https://oldcanaldays.com/

Music, carnivals, vendors, parade, car show

In lockport

Closes 10th st and hamilton

Dead and Co

SATURDAY

Chicago book and paper fair

Sat 10-5

Chicago journeyman plumbers union hall

$6 admission

Find antiques and rare collectibles

https://mwaba.com/chicago-book-paper-fair/

Chicago Taco and Tequila fest

Sat 11-9

Cannon Dr north of Fullerton

The fest will also feature margarita flights and tastings, mixologists and live bands and DJs.

$10 tickets

https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/chicago-taco-tequila-fest/

Puerto Rican Festival/ peoples parade

Sat 2-5 parade

Humboldt Park Thur-Sun

Closes humbold between division and north

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-puerto-rican-fest-of-chicago-tickets-62091216500

Puerto Rican Cultural Center

Division and Western

https://www.facebook.com/events/puerto-rican-cultural-center/41st-puerto-rican-peoples-parade-2019/351308379063440/

Uncork Illinois

Sat 1-9

Downtown Oak Park

Sample more than 150 wines from more than 15 local wineries.

$20-25

Live music

Marion Street between lake and north

https://www.downtownoakpark.net/signature-event/uncorkil/

PIQNIQ

Hollywood casino amphitheatre

1-10?

Some artists include The Lumineers, Young the Giant, Blue October

Tickets $20-50

http://www.101wkqx.com/piqniq/

Solstice Hop and Vine fest

6-9

Meineke Park in Schaumburg

$30 admission

http://www.schaumburgparkfoundation.org/solstice

The Color Run Love tour

Saturday @ Soldier Field

8 am

Must register

Post race festival

https://thecolorrun.com/locations/chicago/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwxYLoBRCxARIsAEf16-vTjgvQAjykDRNdjYL2u5OgBLl37EY5KBkTvqpCWJQouXlsPQhiYfUaAgPWEALw_wcB

Breast Cancer Walk for life 2019?

8 am

$60 registration

Mandrake Park

Miles for Migraine Chicago

https://www.milesformigraine.org/chicago-2019/

Saturday

9am

N. Cannon Dr./Diversey Harbor

2mi/5k/10k

Register

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Custer Fair

10-9

Main st and Chicago Ave

Over 30 food vendors

Three entertainment stages

Eiden park on washington ave

artists, craftspeople, antique dealers, restauranteurs, entertainers and the business community get together with 120,000 attendees for this award-winning Northshore tradition.

http://www.custerfair.com/

Brickworld Chicago

$14 general admission

Sat 10-4 Sun 10-3

Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois

Enjoy interactive activities, such as the LEGO and DUPLO play brick areas, seek and finds, fighting robots, etc. Buy your favorite LEGO sets, minifigures, and LEGO accessories from various vendors

https://brickworld.com/brickworld-chicago/

Rose Fest

Saturday 3pm

$22.20

Join us for an afternoon of rosé wine tasting! We'll kick off the summer by enjoying more than 40 different rosés out in the Yorktown Center Courtyard! Enjoy a special appearance from the Smoke Daddy Food Truck and $10 off one rosé bottle purchase!

Lombard

https://rewards.4srg.com/event/rosefest

SUNDAY

Fathers Day BBQ

Sun 12-2

The Pavilion Park at Brookfield Zoo

$49.95 Adult

$29.95 Child (3-11 years old)

DJ and buffet

https://www.czs.org/Brookfield-ZOO/Events/Upcoming-Events/Fathers-Day-BBQ

Lyons Craft and Car show

10 am outside Lyons Village Hall

Classic car show outside the Village Hall. Inside, numerous craft vendors and bake sale.

10am Community room-village of lyons

https://patch.com/illinois/lagrange/calendar/event/20190616/578011/lyons-craft-and-car-show

