Video: Weekend Warning – for Father’s Day Weekend

It’s Father’s Day Weekend. So, whether you’re a dad, celebrating with a dad, or just enjoying a mid-June weekend, there are many events going on. And, as Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid traffic delays as you plan your drive.
ALL WEEKEND
Ravinia
- Shows each night
- Friday: RSMI Jazz Grandstand/Buddy Guy
- Saturday: Lincoln Trio/Rick Springfield and Richard Marx
- Sunday: Ko-Thi Dance Company/Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey
- Tickets vary
- https://www.ravinia.org/calendar
Taste of Randolph
- Fri: 5-10 Sat: 12-10 Sun: 12-10
- brightest names in Chicago dining, featuring over 16 restaurants exemplary for delectable menus and irresistibly unique flavors. StarEvents has curated a list of the nation’s hottest up-and-coming bands and musicians, as well as the biggest names in Chicago house music, performing on two stages and a DJ stage, to entertain guests on their culinary adventure.
- Entrance to the festival is a suggested $10 donation. Taste of Randolph benefits the West Loop Community Organization, which has been advocating for the West Loop neighborhood since 1991, supporting local businesses and economic development.
- https://www.starevents.com/event/taste-of-randolph/
Festa Pasta Vino
- Oakley Ave
- Fri 5-11 Sat 12-11 Sun 12-9
- Live music, lots of food
- http://www.arcadalive.com/onesti-festivals/
Ribfest Chicago
- Fri 5-10 Sat 12-10 Sun 12-10
- Lincoln Ave from Irving Park to Berteau
- Suggested donation at the gate
- Live music, entertainment, food
- https://www.ribfest-chicago.com/
Elgin Ribfest
- Fri 5-11 Sat 11-11 Sun 11-7
- S Grove/festival park
- $5 admission (sunday free)
- Food, music, drinks, arts and crafts
- http://elginribfest.com/infomap.html
Woodridge Jubilee
- Wed-Sun
- Fri 6-10:30 Sat 8-11 Sun 12-5
- Carnival rides, live music and a variety of food…summer doesn’t get any better than that! You’ll find that and much more at the 36th Annual Woodridge Jubilee, which is held at the corner of Woodridge and Center Drives and organized by the Woodridge Park District and Village of Woodridge
- https://www.woodridgeparks.org/Jubilee.htm
White Sox vs Yankees\
- Fri 7:10 Sat 6:10 Sun 1:10
FRIDAY
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Latinxt
- At Navy Pier
- Fri 5:30-11:30 Sat 2-11:30
- Free
- celebration of Latin music, featuring local, national and international artists who are exploring new ways of connecting traditional Latin music with modern sounds.
- https://navypier.org/event/latinxt-2019/
Craft Brews at the Zoo
- Lincoln Park Zoo
- Fri/Sat 6:30-10:30
- More than 150 craft beers
- Food, live music, lawn games
- Tickets $49
- https://www.lpzoo.org/craft-brews
Villa Park SummerFest
- Fr 6-11 Sat 11-10:30
- Ardmore business district at ardmore and park blvd
- Food, beer, bands, car show, bags tourney
- http://www.invillapark.com/777/Summerfest
Scottish Festival
- (Aye-Tasca)
- Fri 1-10 Sat 8am -10pm
- $10-160 tickets
- The Scottish Festival & Highland Games features an extravaganza of activities and attractions - from the Caber Toss to Highland Dancing to the Dogs of Scotland. This family-friendly event is a chance to explore Scottish culture without buying a plane ticket. Plus, all proceeds benefit the Society, the oldest not-for-profit in Illinois.
- http://www.scottishfestivalchicago.org/
Taste of DesPlaines
- https://www.desplaines.org/community/citydept/media/taste_of_des_plaines.htm
- Ellinwood Street, Between River Road and Lee Street
- Fri 5-11 Sat 12-11
- We’ll have a lineup of groovy music, including tributes to Woodstock performers. The entire lineup will be announced soon. You’ll have a chance to grab some far out eats offered up by our local restaurants and enjoy some cold brews.
- This year we’ll feature some outta sight activities, including expanded family activities on Friday evening and a psychedelic Ferris Wheel on both days of the event. So all you flower children grab your shades & tie dyed shirts, and join us for a fab time!
Old Canal Days
- thur-Sun
- https://oldcanaldays.com/
- Music, carnivals, vendors, parade, car show
- In lockport
- Closes 10th st and hamilton
Dead and Co
- Wrigley
- https://www.stubhub.com/
SATURDAY
Chicago book and paper fair
- Sat 10-5
- Chicago journeyman plumbers union hall
- $6 admission
- Find antiques and rare collectibles
- https://mwaba.com/chicago-book-paper-fair/
Chicago Taco and Tequila fest
- Sat 11-9
- Cannon Dr north of Fullerton
- The fest will also feature margarita flights and tastings, mixologists and live bands and DJs.
- $10 tickets
- https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/chicago-taco-tequila-fest/
Puerto Rican Festival/ peoples parade
- Sat 2-5 parade
- Humboldt Park Thur-Sun
- Closes humbold between division and north
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-puerto-rican-fest-of-chicago-tickets-62091216500
- Puerto Rican Cultural Center
- Division and Western
- https://www.facebook.com/events/puerto-rican-cultural-center/41st-puerto-rican-peoples-parade-2019/351308379063440/
Uncork Illinois
- Sat 1-9
- Downtown Oak Park
- Sample more than 150 wines from more than 15 local wineries.
- $20-25
- Live music
- Marion Street between lake and north
- https://www.downtownoakpark.net/signature-event/uncorkil/
PIQNIQ
- Hollywood casino amphitheatre
- 1-10?
- Some artists include The Lumineers, Young the Giant, Blue October
- Tickets $20-50
- http://www.101wkqx.com/piqniq/
Solstice Hop and Vine fest
- 6-9
- Meineke Park in Schaumburg
- $30 admission
- http://www.schaumburgparkfoundation.org/solstice
The Color Run Love tour
- Saturday @ Soldier Field
- 8 am
- Must register
- Post race festival
- https://thecolorrun.com/locations/chicago/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwxYLoBRCxARIsAEf16-vTjgvQAjykDRNdjYL2u5OgBLl37EY5KBkTvqpCWJQouXlsPQhiYfUaAgPWEALw_wcB
Breast Cancer Walk for life 2019?
- 8 am
- $60 registration
- Mandrake Park
Miles for Migraine Chicago
- https://www.milesformigraine.org/chicago-2019/
- Saturday
- 9am
- N. Cannon Dr./Diversey Harbor
- 2mi/5k/10k
- Register
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Custer Fair
- 10-9
- Main st and Chicago Ave
- Over 30 food vendors
- Three entertainment stages
- Eiden park on washington ave
- artists, craftspeople, antique dealers, restauranteurs, entertainers and the business community get together with 120,000 attendees for this award-winning Northshore tradition.
- http://www.custerfair.com/
Brickworld Chicago
- $14 general admission
- Sat 10-4 Sun 10-3
- Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois
- Enjoy interactive activities, such as the LEGO and DUPLO play brick areas, seek and finds, fighting robots, etc. Buy your favorite LEGO sets, minifigures, and LEGO accessories from various vendors
- https://brickworld.com/brickworld-chicago/
Rose Fest
- Saturday 3pm
- $22.20
- Join us for an afternoon of rosé wine tasting! We'll kick off the summer by enjoying more than 40 different rosés out in the Yorktown Center Courtyard! Enjoy a special appearance from the Smoke Daddy Food Truck and $10 off one rosé bottle purchase!
- Lombard
- https://rewards.4srg.com/event/rosefest
SUNDAY
Fathers Day BBQ
- Sun 12-2
- The Pavilion Park at Brookfield Zoo
- $49.95 Adult
- $29.95 Child (3-11 years old)
- DJ and buffet
- https://www.czs.org/Brookfield-ZOO/Events/Upcoming-Events/Fathers-Day-BBQ
Lyons Craft and Car show
- 10 am outside Lyons Village Hall
- Classic car show outside the Village Hall. Inside, numerous craft vendors and bake sale.
- 10am Community room-village of lyons
- https://patch.com/illinois/lagrange/calendar/event/20190616/578011/lyons-craft-and-car-show
