× Urbana News-Gazette Reporter Tim Ditman: “Prosecutors are not in a mode to take a last-minute plea deal”

Urbana News-Gazette Reporter Tim Ditman joins John Williams to describe the feeling in the room where he and other journalists and Chinese community members have been watching the murder trial of Brendt Christensen in Yingying Zhang’s death. Tim predicts prosecutors’ next steps in the case and lists the defense’s argument, even as they admit Christensen’s responsibility of Zhang’s death.

[audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3648432/Urbana_News-Gazette_Reporter_Tim_Ditton_Prosecutors_are_not_in_a_mode_to_hear_a_last-minute_plea_deal__2019-06-14-205532.64kmono.mp3