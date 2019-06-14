× The Top Five@5 (06/14/19): Drake celebrates with the Toronto Raptors, Carlos Santana reflects on ‘Supernatural’ 20 years later, Taylor Swift wants the haters to ‘Calm Down’, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, June 14th, 2019:

(Justin Kaufmann filling-in for Roe)

Tim Story’s ‘Shaft’, a sequel to the late John Singleton’s 2000 film with the same name opens in theaters today. The director talked about how he wanted Singleton to see his work before he passed away. It was clearly an emotional night for rap star Drake, when he gave a post-game interview after the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Championship in franchise history. Carlos Santana celebrates the 20th anniversary of his classic album ‘Supernatural’, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3648501/3648501_2019-06-15-002501.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!