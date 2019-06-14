The Top Five@5 (06/14/19): Drake celebrates with the Toronto Raptors, Carlos Santana reflects on ‘Supernatural’ 20 years later, Taylor Swift wants the haters to ‘Calm Down’, and more…

Posted 7:17 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16PM, June 14, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 13: Toronto rapper Drake cheers on stage as Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game Six of the NBA Finals, during a viewing party in Jurassic Park outside of Scotiabank Arena on June 13, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, June 14th, 2019:
(Justin Kaufmann filling-in for Roe)

Tim Story’s ‘Shaft’, a sequel to the late John Singleton’s 2000 film with the same name opens in theaters today. The director talked about how he wanted Singleton to see his work before he passed away. It was clearly an emotional night for rap star Drake, when he gave a post-game interview after the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Championship in franchise history. Carlos Santana celebrates the 20th anniversary of his classic album ‘Supernatural’, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.