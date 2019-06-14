× The Smiths “The Queen Is Dead” vs. 2 Dudes 1 [Special Guest, Amy Guth]

Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & an officially sanctioned music expert review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe today!

On this episode of 2 Dudes 1 Disc, host Mike Heidemann is joined by WGN Radio host, filmmaker, kick-ass journalist, and one of the biggest Morrissey fans on the planet…Amy Guth. We dive into the career and songwriting of one of the worlds most mysterious and aggravatingly creative musicians of all time – Morrissey.

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here…What album should we do next?



Each week, “Music Insider” Michael Heidemann reviews, dissects and discusses a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe and Message Us today!

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with 2 Dudes 1 Disc?

Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann