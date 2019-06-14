× The Opening Bell 6/14/19: The Bigger Story Behind Interest Rate Cuts

The Federal Reserve always has a spotlight on them, but consumers might have been blinded by that low interest rates that have become easy on the wallet. Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) talked through the larger story of interest rate cuts and how these strategies are typically due to the lack of confidence in the economy. Rob Karr (President and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association) then checked in to sort through the Spring legislation that will have an impact on residents who purchase products online.