The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.14.19: "16 Shots," Yingying Zhang, Fun Things To Do and Bright Side of Life

John Williams begins by sharing a nightmare incident. Then, “16 Shots” Producer and Journalist Jamie Kalven joins John to talk about some of the surprising details in the death of Laquan McDonald, which are highlighted in the documentary, airing tonight at 8 on Showtime. Urbana News-Gazette Reporter Tim Ditman talks about some of the new details of the Yingying Zhang death, which came out in trial this week. Sleep in Heavenly Peace Co-President Laura Jansma invites you to help her organization build beds for underprivileged youth tomorrow near you. Finally, John, Elif and Lauren give you “Fun Things To Do This Weekend” and the Bright Side of Life segment.