The Chicago Way, Ep. 194: The origins of “chumbolone,” prof. Charles Lipson looks at the how the 2016 election destabilized DC’s ‘deep state,’ and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 194: John Kass and Jeff Carlin sit down with Dr. Charles Lipson, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Chicago, to talk about the danger facing the republic if the truth why senior officials within the Obama era DoJ, FBI, and CIA initially investigated President Trump’s campaign, what role the Democratic National Committee(DNC) in procuring information used to obtain FISA warrants, and the extent Russian intelligence gamed the entire system to destabilize the political ‘deep state’ in Washington, DC. Plus, Kasso goes out on the street to better stand the origins of ‘chumbolones.” http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3648216/3648216_2019-06-14-164216.64kmono.mp3

