Steve Cochran Full Show 06.14.19: "What?!" – Mary Van De Velde

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, we have the Golf Channel’s Alexandra O’Laughlin on to talk about the U.S. Open, her predictions and more. Then, our MVPP of the day, Mike Splitt, is making it his mission to raise one million for local charities through 5K runs and races. Next, Bridget Gainer joins us to talk all about Father’s Day. To close out the show, we have Author Jon Greenberg in studio to talk about his book “If These Walls Could Talk: Chicago Cubs“.