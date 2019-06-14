Roe Conn Full Show (6/14/19): Aberlour Scotch rolls out the Canarble Wagon, Ryan Burrow reports on what is expected be a terrible season for mosquitoes, and more…

Posted 7:34 PM, June 14, 2019, by

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes(feat. Justin Kaufmann in for Roe) for Friday, June 14th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory forecasts a rainy Father’s Day weekend, Lauren Lapka presents a rundown of the fests taking over the Chicago-area, ABC/WGN’s Ryan Burrow reports on how the water-level in Lake Michigan is causing havoc on the shores, the Top Five@5 features new music from Taylor Swift, Scotsman & Ambassador for Aberlour Scotch Alan Clark rolls out the Canarble Wagon, and Richard Roeper reviews the documentary about the murder of Laquan McDonald -“16 Shots.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.