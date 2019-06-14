Roe Conn Full Show (6/14/19): Aberlour Scotch rolls out the Canarble Wagon, Ryan Burrow reports on what is expected be a terrible season for mosquitoes, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes(feat. Justin Kaufmann in for Roe) for Friday, June 14th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory forecasts a rainy Father’s Day weekend, Lauren Lapka presents a rundown of the fests taking over the Chicago-area, ABC/WGN’s Ryan Burrow reports on how the water-level in Lake Michigan is causing havoc on the shores, the Top Five@5 features new music from Taylor Swift, Scotsman & Ambassador for Aberlour Scotch Alan Clark rolls out the Canarble Wagon, and Richard Roeper reviews the documentary about the murder of Laquan McDonald -“16 Shots.”
