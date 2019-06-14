× Rick Poole reflects on his magical and emotional climb up Mount Everest

Most of us will never climb Mt. Everest, but we found one local guy who did. Bill and Wendy welcome Rick Poole into the studio. Rick lives in Naperville and less than a month ago, Rick climbed Mount Everest and lived to tell about it. Rick talks about how much it costs to go to Mount Everest, why he choose to climb, the process of getting clearance to do this, the risk factors, the ‘death zone’, and much more.

