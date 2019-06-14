× Rebel Force Radio Live Call-In Show: Episode IX to Galaxy’s Edge

We are putting aside the typical RFR show rundown this week and spotlighting live listener calls for the whole show. We continue to discuss the experiences and collectibles from Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge, consider Emperor Palpatine’s role in THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, and define our expectations for THE MANDALORIAN. All callers this week are members of RFR on PATREON and they lit up our switchboard with tons of great conversation and commentary. Join today to get exclusive access to original programming, deep dives into the RFR archives, and other special features.