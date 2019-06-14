Rebel Force Radio Live Call-In Show: Episode IX to Galaxy’s Edge

Posted 4:52 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, June 14, 2019

(Rebel Force Radio)

We are putting aside the typical RFR show rundown this week and spotlighting live listener calls for the whole show.  We continue to discuss the experiences and collectibles from Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge, consider Emperor Palpatine’s role in THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, and define our expectations for THE MANDALORIAN. All callers this week are members of RFR on PATREON and they lit up our switchboard with tons of great conversation and commentary. Join today to get exclusive access to original programming, deep dives into the RFR archives, and other special features.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.