Mike Splitt is nothing short of incredible. The work he does alongside a supportive team of volunteers is helping them achieve the goal of raising $1 million dollars for local charities. Through 5k’s and races local organizations are able to fund programs that are valuable to citizens and his community. For more information on these organizations visit: mchenrycountypatriotrun.org