× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-14-19: “The Mamby on the Beach music festival is heading to Montrose Beach and the move has some bird activists miffed. I guess the birds hate EDM”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the Mamby on the Beach music festival moving to Montrose Beach, Mayor Lori Lightfoot heading to NYC for a DNC dinner and to appear on Colbert, the CTU contract issue heating up, President Trump calling outgoing Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a warrior, the Sox beating the Yankees, the Cubs losing to the Dodgers before a lot of former Chicagoans, the Raptors winning the NBA Championship and Justin heading out for a fishing trip this Father’s Day weekend.