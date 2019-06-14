× Journalist on Laquan McDonald death and “16 Shots” producer Jamie Kalven: “The release of the video was one such moment, and…the verdict…was another”

Jamie Kalven is a freelance journalist, who extensively covered the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, and was approached by producers of “16 Shots,” the documentary about his death. Jamie is now one of the producers of that documentary, which debuts tonight at 8. Jamie joins John to share on his reporting of the death, and police accounts from what happened on the scene, to their accounts now.