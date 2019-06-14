Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) scores a goal past Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Hockeyfest comes to the U.S.A.
Brad Jones, the creator of Hockeyfest, joins the Steve Cochran show to discuss the touring hockey festival which is coming to the U.S.A. for the first time ever. The upcoming event touches ground in Chicago on June 22nd and 23rd. For more information and to register visit: https://www.hockeyfestgameon.com