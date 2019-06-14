IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR XBOX - Gaming fans play "Bleeding Edge" at the Xbox E3 2019 Showcase in the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live, Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Xbox/AP Images)
CNET’s Ian Sherr talks E3, iTunes and the Best Tech Gifts for Dad under $50
Ian Sherr joins Nick Digilio LIVE from the Electronic Entertainment Expo to talk about the future of video games, affordable tech gifts for Father’s Day and the end of iTunes.