Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.14.19: Climb On

Posted 2:07 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 02:04PM, June 14, 2019

Bill and Wendy

Today on the show, Wendy discusses her seatbelt issue and it’s not an easy fix. Then, Alexander Zalben from Decider.com shares his top TV picks to watch this weekend. Plus, we chat with a Naperville man who has climbed Mount Everest. Plus, we give away some Julie Andrew tickets with a trivia question that will make your head spin. Wowzers.

