Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.14.19: Climb On

Today on the show, Wendy discusses her seatbelt issue and it’s not an easy fix. Then, Alexander Zalben from Decider.com shares his top TV picks to watch this weekend. Plus, we chat with a Naperville man who has climbed Mount Everest. Plus, we give away some Julie Andrew tickets with a trivia question that will make your head spin. Wowzers.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.