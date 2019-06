× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 6.14.19: Rick Poole is THE MAN!

Today on the bonus hour, we continue our conversation with Rick Poole. Rick recently climbed up and down Mount Everest and he gave us the inside scoop on what it was like. The gang also talks about dangerous things they used to do as kids.

